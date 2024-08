Antibiotice Iasi Reports RON74M Net Profit For H1/2024, Up 20% YoY

Antibiotice Iasi Reports RON74M Net Profit For H1/2024, Up 20% YoY. Romanian-owned drug manufacturer Antibiotice Iasi (stock symbol: ATB) ended the first half of 2024 with net profit of RON74 million, up 20% on the year, while its revenue rose by 8% to RON380 million, as per the company's half-yearly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]