Romania’s West University of Timi?oara to build low-energy consumption dormitory

Romania’s West University of Timi?oara to build low-energy consumption dormitory. Romania’s West University of Timi?oara has launched the project “Building for Education: Student Dormitories of the Future," which will include the construction of a new dormitory aligned with nZEB Plus standards, with nearly zero energy consumption. The project is financed with EU-backed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]