Competition Council Raises Concerns About Profi Takeover By Rival Retailer Mega Image. Romania's Competition Council says there are a number of competition-related concerns about the deal whereby Delhaize "The Lion" Nederland B.V. (Mega Image) is buying Profi Rom Food SRL.