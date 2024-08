Aerostar Bacau Ends H1/2024 With RON293M Turnover, Up 19% YoY

Aerostar Bacau Ends H1/2024 With RON293M Turnover, Up 19% YoY. Romania's Aerostar Bacau (stock symbol: ARS), a company that repairs and retools military aircraft, has announced a turnover of RON292.8 million for the first six months of 2024, up 19% from RON245.4 million reported in the same period of 2023, as per its half-yearly financial report released (...)