Alumil's Net Profit Reaches RON3.3M In H1/2024, Almost Unchanged From Level Reported In Year-Earlier Period

Alumil's Net Profit Reaches RON3.3M In H1/2024, Almost Unchanged From Level Reported In Year-Earlier Period. Alumil Rom Industry (stock symbol: ALU), a leader on the aluminum systems market, ended the first half of 2024 with net profit of RON3.3 million, almost unchanged from the result reported in the same period of 2023, as per the half-yearly financial report released on August 14. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]