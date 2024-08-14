Romanian jobseekers regard experience and charisma as strongest assets, study says
Aug 14, 2024
A recent study conducted by eJobs reveals that Romanian jobseekers perceive fluent foreign language skills, self-confidence, specialized expertise, and digital competencies as their primary weaknesses when seeking employment. Conversely, experience and charisma are regarded as their strongest (...)
