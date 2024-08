ING Bank Revises Romania’s 2024 Economic Growth Forecast To 2% From 2.8%

ING Bank Revises Romania’s 2024 Economic Growth Forecast To 2% From 2.8%. ING Bank has decided on Wednesday (August 14) to revise its growth forecast for Romania's economy in 2024 to 2% from its previous estimate of 2.8%, a level that is still deemed optimistic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]