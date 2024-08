Infinity Capital Investments Net Profit Up To RON104.7M In H1 2024

Infinity Capital Investments Net Profit Up To RON104.7M In H1 2024. Infinity Capital Investments (INFINITY.RO), one of the five financial investment companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted RON104.7 million net profit in the first half of 2024 compared with RON18.4 million in the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]