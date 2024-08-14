Premier Energy, Electromagnetica, Iproeb Bistrita To Be Included In MSCI Indices As Of September 2, 2024

Premier Energy, Electromagnetica, Iproeb Bistrita To Be Included In MSCI Indices As Of September 2, 2024. The shares of three companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, namely, Premier Energy, Electromagnetica and Iproeb Bistrita, will be included in the MSCI Frontier and MSCI Romania indices. Romania's equity market presence in the MSCI indices will increase to 32 companies, starting on