Practic Bucuresti Ends H1/2024 With RON19M Net Profit, Up 23% YoY

Practic Bucuresti Ends H1/2024 With RON19M Net Profit, Up 23% YoY. Practic Bucuresti (stock symbol: PRBU), one of the largest owners of retail space in Bucharest, on August 2024 announced net profit of RON19 million for the first half of 2024, up 23.2% on the year, and a turnover of RON23 million, up 10.6% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]