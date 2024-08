Romcarbon Logs RON2.6M Net Loss YoY In H1/2024

Romcarbon Logs RON2.6M Net Loss YoY In H1/2024. Plastic packaging producer Romcarbon (stock symbol: ROCE) switched to net loss of RON2.6 million, at the individual level, in the first half of 2024, compared with profit of RON5.2 million in the same period of 2023.