Santierul Naval Orsova Sees Its Net Profit Growing Nearly Tenfold YoY To RON5M In H1/2024

Santierul Naval Orsova Sees Its Net Profit Growing Nearly Tenfold YoY To RON5M In H1/2024. Santierul Naval Orsova (Orsova Shipyard-stock symbol: SNO) ended the first six months of 2024 with a turnover of RON54.7 million, up 24% on the year, and net profit of RON5 million, from net gain of RON506.386 recorded in the same interval of 2023, as per its half-yearly financial report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]