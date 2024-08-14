Santierul Naval Orsova Sees Its Net Profit Growing Nearly Tenfold YoY To RON5M In H1/2024
Aug 14, 2024
Santierul Naval Orsova Sees Its Net Profit Growing Nearly Tenfold YoY To RON5M In H1/2024.
Santierul Naval Orsova (Orsova Shipyard-stock symbol: SNO) ended the first six months of 2024 with a turnover of RON54.7 million, up 24% on the year, and net profit of RON5 million, from net gain of RON506.386 recorded in the same interval of 2023, as per its half-yearly financial report (...)
