Rompetrol Rafinare Posts $2.1B Revenue In H1, Doubles Losses To $75M

Rompetrol Rafinare Posts $2.1B Revenue In H1, Doubles Losses To $75M. Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), the operator of the Petromidia refinery, posted $2.1 billion revenue in the first half of 2024, down from the $2.7 billion in the year-ago period, while losses widened to $75 million from $34 million, the company said in its report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]