Bucur Obor Posts RON7.7M Net Profit, RON18.2M Revenue In H1 2024. Bucur Obor (BUCU.RO company, which manages the shopping center by the same name in Bucharest, made RON7.7 million net profit in the first half of 2024, an increase of 1.63% on the year-ago period, while revenue reached RON18.2 million, up 2.46%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]