European Commission Approves Romania’s EUR99.5M State Aid For New Nokian Tyres Plant In Oradea

European Commission Approves Romania’s EUR99.5M State Aid For New Nokian Tyres Plant In Oradea. The European Commission has approved, in line with the EU regulations on state aid, the EUR99.5 million state aid for Nokian Tyres in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]