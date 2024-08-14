Rompetrol Well Services Sees RON4.1M Net Profit, RON36.7M Revenue In H1 2024

Rompetrol Well Services Sees RON4.1M Net Profit, RON36.7M Revenue In H1 2024. Rompetrol Well Services S.A. (PTR.RO), one of the most important wellbore special services companies in Romania, announced it made RON4.13 million net profit in the first half of 2024, 36% lower than in the year-ago period, while operating revenue stood at RON36.7 million, 1.8% lower year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]