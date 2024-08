Evergent Investments Ends H1 With RON250M Net Profit, Three Times More Than Budgeted For Full Year

Evergent Investments Ends H1 With RON250M Net Profit, Three Times More Than Budgeted For Full Year. Alternative investment fund Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) recorded a net profit of RON250 million in the first half of 2024, 2.6 times higher than the budgeted level for the full year 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]