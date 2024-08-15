Romanian political parties spent 150% of the state funds given to them so far in 2024



The Romania’s Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) transferred RON 133 million to six political parties between January and June. The parties, in turn, spent RON 198 million, almost 150% of the amount received, according to a monitoring report released on Wednesday, August 14, by NGO Expert (...)