Bucharest company fined for storing hazardous medical waste outdoor. A company in Bucharest's District 1 was fined for having medical waste, including syringes, needles, catheters, and IV tubing, stored inappropriately in open air. Following an inspection by the National Environmental Guard on August 7, 2024, the company, Sterileco SRL, was fined RON 300,000