French group Egis looking to expand operations in Romania with nuclear infrastructure projects

French group Egis looking to expand operations in Romania with nuclear infrastructure projects. The French group Egis, known for supervising construction projects, aims to expand its operations in Romania, specifically in the nuclear infrastructure sector. The move is part of a broader strategy by Egis to diversify its activities. Globally, Egis seeks to increase the share of the energy (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]