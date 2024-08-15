 
August 15, 2024

French group Egis looking to expand operations in Romania with nuclear infrastructure projects
Aug 15, 2024

French group Egis looking to expand operations in Romania with nuclear infrastructure projects.

The French group Egis, known for supervising construction projects, aims to expand its operations in Romania, specifically in the nuclear infrastructure sector. The move is part of a broader strategy by Egis to diversify its activities. Globally, Egis seeks to increase the share of the energy (...)

Transgaz Reports RON176M Net Profit For H1/2024, Up 150% YoY The shares of Romania’s state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz (stock symbol: TGN) traded up 4.4% on August 16 at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, amid deals worth RON1.4 million, boosting the market value to RON4.65 billion from RON4.45 billion; at some point, its shares grew 5.5%.

Vrancart Switches To RON8.4M Loss In H1/2024 vs RON8.5M Net Profit In Year-Earlier Period Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (stock symbol: VNC) reported loss of RON8.4 million for the first half of 2024, compared with net profit of RON8.5 million in the same interval of 2023, as per its half-yearly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on August 16.

Pentalog Romania Merged With Pentalog HR Romania On June 30 Pentalog Romania S.R.L. and Pentalog HR Romania S.R.L., the subsidiaries of software company Globant, merged at the end of June 2024, as per shareholders' decision published in the Official Gazette.

Romanian film review: Open-Airs for the Summer, Part 2 The heat has been never-ending and relentless this summer. The only thing that makes it more tolerable are the nights and for film buffs, all the night-time outdoor events. You could also call them the tropical movie nights of 2024. Speaking of “tropical”, there is one initiative I have not (...)

Electromagnetica Ends H1/2024 With RON9M Net Loss Electricity and electrical equipment producer Electromagnetica (stock symbol: ELMA) reported net loss of RON9 million for the January-June 2024 period, compared with net profit of RON8.4 million recorded in the year-earlier period, as per its half-yearly financial report.

New Record For Romanian Car Market: Ford And Dacia To Produce For First Time More Than 600,000 Vehicles In 2024 Romania’s two carmakers, Automobile Dacia and Ford Otosan, are set to produce together more than 600,000 vehicles in 2024, considering they are both unveiling new car models this year which sustain the increase in production.

Prefab's Revenue Down 30% YoY To RON44M In H1/2024 Precast concrete parts manufacturer Prefab Bucuresti (stock symbol: PREH), indirectly controlled by entrepreneur Petre Marian Milut, reported revenue of RON44.3 million for the first half of 2024, down 30% from the year-earlier period, as per the company's half-yearly financial report (...)

 


