Romania's telco Digi doubles its profit in H1 as more customers added

Romania's telco Digi doubles its profit in H1 as more customers added. The Romanian telecommunications group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) announced its consolidated revenues increased 13% y/y to EUR 921 million, while its net profit doubled y/y to EUR 54.3 million in H1. The company's market capitalization reached EUR 1.24 billion after the price of its (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]