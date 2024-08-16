Romania's competition body says Ahold Delhaize's takeover of Profi poses challenges

Romania's competition body says Ahold Delhaize's takeover of Profi poses challenges. Ahold Delhaize taking over Romanian retail chain Profi from Mid Europa Partners poses multiple challenges due to the strong position achieved by the buyer, which already operates local retail chain Mega Image, on both wholesale procurement and retail markets, Romania's competition body (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]