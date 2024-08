Romania's industry keeps losing ground in Q2

Romania's industry keeps losing ground in Q2. Romania's industrial output contracted by 1.6% y/y in Q2, dragged down by the sector of utilities (-10.9% y/y), while manufacturing fared relatively better (-0.3% y/y), according to data published by the statistics office INS. The seasonally adjusted output dropped by 1.1% q/q, reversing the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]