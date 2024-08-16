Banks’ analysts revise downward their 2024 RO GDP projections to around 2%

Banks’ analysts revise downward their 2024 RO GDP projections to around 2%. BCR, part of Erste Bank Group, and ING Romania revised their projections for this year’s economic growth to 2.0% (from 2.8% previously), while BRD SocGen admits its 3.4% projection is put at risk by the Q2 GDP flash estimate. Romania’s statistics office INS on August 14 announced 0.8% y/y GDP (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]