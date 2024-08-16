Romania's Pension Law brings fairness at the cost of 1.5% of GDP in next three years



Romania's Pension Law brings fairness at the cost of 1.5% of GDP in next three years.

The new Pension Law, to be enforced as of September 2024, was designed to achieve fairer compensation for retired persons, based on their contribution to the pension fund, but it adds a significant cost of 0.5% of GDP this year and 1.5% of GDP for the next three years, according to the data (...)