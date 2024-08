Romania's Romgaz improves its profit despite 20% lower incomes in H1

Romania's natural gas company Romgaz announced its net profit rose by 9% y/y to RON 1.84 billion (EUR 370 million) even if its turnover dropped by 20.4% y/y to RON 3.9 billion (EUR 780 million) in H1. The good result was due to the phasing off of the solidarity contribution charged by the