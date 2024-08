SmartDreamers Reports RON12.7M Turnover For 2023, Up 5% YoY

SmartDreamers Reports RON12.7M Turnover For 2023, Up 5% YoY. The company SmartDreamers, which developed a recruitment marketing software solution, reported a turnover of RON12.7 million (EUR2.5 million) for 2023, up 5% from 2022, as per data on the finance ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]