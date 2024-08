Prefab's Revenue Down 30% YoY To RON44M In H1/2024

Prefab's Revenue Down 30% YoY To RON44M In H1/2024. Precast concrete parts manufacturer Prefab Bucuresti (stock symbol: PREH), indirectly controlled by entrepreneur Petre Marian Milut, reported revenue of RON44.3 million for the first half of 2024, down 30% from the year-earlier period, as per the company's half-yearly financial report (...)