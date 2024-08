PartnerVet Acquires Sky Vet Clinic In Sibiu

PartnerVet Acquires Sky Vet Clinic In Sibiu. PartnerVet, a company seeking to develop through acquisitions a network of veterinary clinics and hospitals, has announced the acquisition of the Sky Vet clinic founded 14 years ago by doctor Catalin Cherejdi, in Romania's central city of Sibiu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]