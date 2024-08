Romanian Executive Cornel Caramizaru Takes The Helm Of FrieslandCampina Operations In Four Western European Countries

Romanian executive Cornel Cara­­mizaru was promoted to take over the operations of Fries­landCam­pina Group in four countries, namely, Spa­in, Portugal, Italy and France. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]