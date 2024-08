Electromagnetica Ends H1/2024 With RON9M Net Loss

Electromagnetica Ends H1/2024 With RON9M Net Loss. Electricity and electrical equipment producer Electromagnetica (stock symbol: ELMA) reported net loss of RON9 million for the January-June 2024 period, compared with net profit of RON8.4 million recorded in the year-earlier period, as per its half-yearly financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]