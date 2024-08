Romanian film review: Open-Airs for the Summer, Part 2

Romanian film review: Open-Airs for the Summer, Part 2. The heat has been never-ending and relentless this summer. The only thing that makes it more tolerable are the nights and for film buffs, all the night-time outdoor events. You could also call them the tropical movie nights of 2024. Speaking of “tropical”, there is one initiative I have not (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]