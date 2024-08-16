Vrancart Switches To RON8.4M Loss In H1/2024 vs RON8.5M Net Profit In Year-Earlier Period

Vrancart Switches To RON8.4M Loss In H1/2024 vs RON8.5M Net Profit In Year-Earlier Period. Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (stock symbol: VNC) reported loss of RON8.4 million for the first half of 2024, compared with net profit of RON8.5 million in the same interval of 2023, as per its half-yearly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on August 16. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]