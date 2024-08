Pentalog Romania Merged With Pentalog HR Romania On June 30

Pentalog Romania Merged With Pentalog HR Romania On June 30. Pentalog Romania S.R.L. and Pentalog HR Romania S.R.L., the subsidiaries of software company Globant, merged at the end of June 2024, as per shareholders' decision published in the Official Gazette. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]