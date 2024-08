Transgaz Reports RON176M Net Profit For H1/2024, Up 150% YoY

Transgaz Reports RON176M Net Profit For H1/2024, Up 150% YoY. The shares of Romania’s state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz (stock symbol: TGN) traded up 4.4% on August 16 at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, amid deals worth RON1.4 million, boosting the market value to RON4.65 billion from RON4.45 billion; at some point, its shares grew 5.5%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]