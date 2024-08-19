Romanian company invests EUR 2.5 mln in stat-of-the-art paper bag production line

Romanian company invests EUR 2.5 mln in stat-of-the-art paper bag production line. Biodegradable paper packaging manufacturer Exonia from Ia?i invested EUR 2.5 million in a new production line that will allow the factory to increase its production capacity by over 5,000 tonnes, or the equivalent of 100 million packages annually. According to the founder of the Exonia (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]