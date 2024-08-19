Romanian independent airline asks for permits to operate charter flights from Europe to US
Aug 19, 2024
Romanian independent airline asks for permits to operate charter flights from Europe to US.
Romanian airline Legend Airlines has applied for authorization from the US Department of Transportation to operate charter flights between the European Union and the United States, according to Profit.ro quoting Ch-aviation. Legend Airlines operates a fleet of four A340-300 aircraft, two of (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]