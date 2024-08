Romania's Tarom sells London Heathrow slots to Qatar Airways

Romania's Tarom sells London Heathrow slots to Qatar Airways. Romanian flag carrier Tarom has permanently transferred its two slots per day at London Heathrow (LHR) to Qatar Airways for an undisclosed sum, SimpleFlying announced. However, the price must have been above GBP 20 million (EUR 23.5 mln) since BoardinPass reported last December that the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]