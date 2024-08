Profit of Romanian Transgaz surges 2.5 times y/y in H1

Profit of Romanian Transgaz surges 2.5 times y/y in H1. The net profit of Romanian natural gas grid operator Transgaz (BVB: TGN) surged 2.5 times y/y to RON 176 million (EUR 36 mln) in H1, amid higher tariffs and more revenues generated by the company’s subsidiary in Moldova, Vestmoldtransgaz – where Transgaz holds 75% and the European Bank for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]