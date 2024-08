EVERGENT Investments reports record financial results for H1 2024

EVERGENT Investments reports record financial results for H1 2024. On June 30, 2024, EVERGENT Investments, a company listed under the ticker EVER, reported a net result of 250 million lei, which is 2.6 times higher than the budgeted level for the entire year of 2024. This figure includes a net profit of 122.5 million lei and a net gain of 127.5 million lei (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]