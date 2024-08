Motorola Solutions Romania Sees 2023 Turnover Drop 25% in 2023 To RON78.8M

Motorola Solutions Romania, the local subsidiary of the US company of the same name, a provider of emergency communications solutions, reported lower turnover and slightly higher net profit for 2023.