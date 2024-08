SoftOne Romania 2023 Turnover Soars 88% To over RON8M

SoftOne Romania 2023 Turnover Soars 88% To over RON8M. SoftOne Romania, the local subsidiary of Greek software solutions provider of the same name, reported turnover of RON8.2 million (EUR1.6 million) for 2023, up 77% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]