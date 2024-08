Romanians Spend RON3.4B on Kids Clothes and Footwear

Romanians Spend RON3.4B on Kids Clothes and Footwear. Romanians are expected to spend RON3.4 billion on kids’ clothes and footwear this year, over four times less than on women’s clothes and shoes, in line with ZF calculations based on data provided by market research company Euromonitor. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]