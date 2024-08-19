 
Romaniapress.com

August 19, 2024

Four high-performance air quality sensors to be installed in Bucharest with USD 50,000 grant
Aug 19, 2024

Four high-performance air quality sensors to be installed in Bucharest with USD 50,000 grant.

Bucharest authorities have obtained a grant of USD 50,000 to acquire four high-performance sensors to monitor the air quality in the capital city, mayor Nicu?or Dan announced. They will add up to the 44-sensor network placed last year at several hospitals and educational facilities. The (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bos Automotive Products' 2023 Turnover Drops 5.6% YoY To RON421.6M Car parts manufacturer Bos Automotive Products Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s BOS GmbH&Co. KG, had a turnover of RON421.6 million (EUR85.2 million) in 2023, down 5.6% from a RON445.4 million (EUR90.3 million) turnover reported in 2022, in line with finance ministry data.

Hungary's Budmil Taps Into Romanian Fashion Market, Opens First Store In Targu-Mures Hungarian clothing brand Budmil has entered the Romanian fashion market with the opening of its first store locally, in the town of Targu-Mures, within the Plaza M shopping center.

Statistics Board: Romania Reports Fewer Job Vacancies In Q2/2024 The number of job vacancies reached 34.5 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, marking a decrease of 0.5 thousand compared to the previous quarter, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Wednesday (August 21).

Impact Developer Switches To RON13M Loss In H1/2024 From RON34M Net Profit In Year-Earlier Period Real estate developer Impact Developer (stock symbol: IMP) ended the first half of 2024 with loss of RON12.8 million, compared with net profit of RON34.3 million in the same period of 2023, amid high financial costs which were not capitalized in 2024, as per its half-yearly financial report.

AnimaWings Launches Regular Flights From Bucharest To Dubai In December Romanian-held airline AnimaWings announces the launch of a regular route between Bucharest and Dubai starting December 27, 2024, with a frequency of two flights a week.

Flaros Bucuresti Reports 43% Surge In Net Profit To RON1.7M For H1/2024 Flaros Bucuresti (stock symbol: FLAO), a company specialized in leasing own spaces from the portfolio of Infinity Capital Investments (formerly known as SIF Oltenia), reported net profit of RON1.7 million for the first half of 2024, up 43% from the year-earlier period, as per its half-yearly (...)

Fuchs Condimente Invested EUR14M To Expand Its Curtea de Arges Factory Fuchs Condimente Romania, part of Germany's Fuchs Group and one of the largest spice producers in the local market, has invested EUR14 million to expand its factory in Curtea de Arges and automate production processes.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |