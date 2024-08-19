Four high-performance air quality sensors to be installed in Bucharest with USD 50,000 grant

Four high-performance air quality sensors to be installed in Bucharest with USD 50,000 grant. Bucharest authorities have obtained a grant of USD 50,000 to acquire four high-performance sensors to monitor the air quality in the capital city, mayor Nicu?or Dan announced. They will add up to the 44-sensor network placed last year at several hospitals and educational facilities. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]