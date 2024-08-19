Border Police: 7,000 tons of waste stopped from entering Romania in first seven months

Romanian authorities stopped roughly 7,000 tons of waste from entering the country in the first seven months of 2024, a figure almost double that of last year. According to the Border Police, metal waste was the most common, but the authorities also found furniture, textiles, plastic, or