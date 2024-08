Avioane Craiova Sees Revenues Treble in H1/2024, Switches to Profit

Avioane Craiova, an aircraft manufacturer controlled by the Romanian state, in H1/2024 registered total revenues worth RON74.4 million, almost three times higher than in the same period of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]