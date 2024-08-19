Clifford Chance Assisted Erste Group and BCR in Funding Development of 99.2 MW Onshore Wind Project Nala Renewables Acquired from OX2

Clifford Chance Assisted Erste Group and BCR in Funding Development of 99.2 MW Onshore Wind Project Nala Renewables Acquired from OX2. A multijurisdictional team of Clifford Chance assisted Erste Group Bank AG and BCR in funding the development of a 99.2 MW onshore wind project that Nala Renewables bought from OX2. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]