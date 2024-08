Romania’s Fiscal Council: Budget Gap Likely to Top 7% of GDP in 2024

Romania’s Fiscal Council: Budget Gap Likely to Top 7% of GDP in 2024. The first half of 2024 brought a series of moves with a negative impact over the budgetary execution and, amid the lack of fiscal-budgetary consolidation moves, the gap is likely to go beyond 7% of GDP this year, with the risk of its heading toward 8% of GDP, reads a Fiscal Council report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]