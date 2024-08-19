CFA Romania Analysts Project 4.4% Inflation for Next 12 Months, Falling Leu, Flat Housing Market Prices, Rising Public Debt and Budgetary Gap

Financial analysts part of CFA Romania Association expect a 4.4% inflation for the next 12 months and Romanian currency to fall to an average value of 5.1062 units/euro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]