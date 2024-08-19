 
Romaniapress.com

August 19, 2024

Bucharest Streets Administration starts installing tactile paving for the visually impaired
Aug 19, 2024

Bucharest Streets Administration starts installing tactile paving for the visually impaired.

The Bucharest Streets Administration (ASB) has kicked off a project to install tactile paving aimed at helping the visually impaired navigate the city more easily and safely, mayor Nicu?or Dan announced. The first yellow tiles were placed on Splaiul Independen?ei to facilitate access to the (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Finance Ministry Raises RON682M From Banks On August 19 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON682 million from banks on Monday (August 19), selling government paper at an annual average yield of 6.55%.

Sipex Company Ends H1 With RON158M Revenue, Up 9% Sipex Company (SPX.RO), a distributor of construction supplies, with 27 years in business, on Monday announced having ended the first half of 2024 with RON158 million revenue, an increase of about 9% on the year-ago period, driven by the rise in sales of its three distribution channels.

Over 20 immersive art installations by local and international artists at RADAR festival in Bucharest RADAR, a major multidisciplinary new media art festival, holds its 5th edition in Bucharest in October, with a lineup of Romanian and international artists from France, Poland, Denmark, Portugal, Hungary, Ukraine, and Bulgaria. Caro Hotel will host the event from October 4 to 6. The 2024 (...)

US-based sustainable climate solutions provider Copeland opens new office in Cluj-Napoca Copeland, a US-headquartered global provider of sustainable climate solutions, announced the opening of a new office in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The new location will help the company meet the demand for heating and cooling solutions for its European customers. Located in the United Business (...)

Avioane Craiova Sees Revenues Treble in H1/2024, Switches to Profit Avioane Craiova, an aircraft manufacturer controlled by the Romanian state, in H1/2024 registered total revenues worth RON74.4 million, almost three times higher than in the same period of last year.

Clifford Chance Assisted Erste Group and BCR in Funding Development of 99.2 MW Onshore Wind Project Nala Renewables Acquired from OX2 A multijurisdictional team of Clifford Chance assisted Erste Group Bank AG and BCR in funding the development of a 99.2 MW onshore wind project that Nala Renewables bought from OX2.

Romania's Fiscal Council: Budget Gap Likely to Top 7% of GDP in 2024 The first half of 2024 brought a series of moves with a negative impact over the budgetary execution and, amid the lack of fiscal-budgetary consolidation moves, the gap is likely to go beyond 7% of GDP this year, with the risk of its heading toward 8% of GDP, reads a Fiscal Council report.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |